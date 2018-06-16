June programs listed at the Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for June at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Birdhouse and Birdfeeder Craft — Monday, June 18, 1 p.m. Join the Trumbull Nature and Arts Center for a neat, birdhouse/birdfeeder decorative craft. $4 per person, all supplies included. RSVP.



Veteran Benefit Screenings — Tuesday, June 19, 12:30 p.m. Ramon Agusto, from Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs, returns to screen Veterans and their surviving spouses for all Veteran’s benefits. Bring your discharge papers. Membership is not required to meet Ramon. RSVP.



Lunch and Bingo at Middlebrook Farms — Tuesday, June 19, 12:30 p.m. Join your friends at Middlebrook Farms for a fun game of Bingo. Lunch will be served. RSVP.



Author talk with Charles Slack — Wednesday, June 20, 10:30 a.m. Trumbull resident and author Charlie Slack’s book, Liberty’s First Crisis (Atlantic Monthly Press, 2015), tells of America’s first great battle over free speech, in 1798. He will discuss how that epic battle informs our current national struggles over our most essential freedom. RSVP.



Bigelow Tea presentation — Thursday, June 21, 1 p.m. Join Bigelow Tea for a presentation about their different variety of teas and the health benefits of drinking tea. Refreshments will be served. RSVP.



Monthly birthday party — Friday, June 22, 11:30 a.m. Come celebrate our June birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.



Super Bingo — Friday, June 22, 1-3 p.m. (Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m.). $5 gift cards and refreshments. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

Organic vs. non-organic — Wednesday, June 27, 10:30 a.m. Veronica G. Waks, ND, licensed naturopathic physician, will be present to discuss different contemporary naturopathic approaches to healing with insights of a medical doctor. Come and try something organic. Call for more information and to RSVP.



Lunch and movie — Friday, June 29, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Feature film: The Post. The staff of the Washington Post face a huge dilemma about whether or not to post a very top secret article in their paper. Starring: Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation.