Campus News

Greens Farms Academy — Macy Lawton was one of 82 graduates from Greens Farms Academy this spring. Lawton received the Theatre Award for her dedication, involvement and commitment to the curricular and extracurricular theatre program at GFA. She will attend Davidson College in the fall.

Dean’s List

Hofstra University — Lauren Squires

James Madison University — Nell D. Condron, majoring in Communication Studies; Hayley N. Wettenstein, majoring in Dietetics

Degree earned

Pennsylvania State University — Alexandra Fetzer, Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies with a minor in Labor Studies and Employee Relations.

Saint Michael’s College — Olivia N. Nestro, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude in Political Science.

University of New Hampshire — Daniel Tirone, BS in Business Administration: Finance Cum Laude; Stephen Kelley, BS in Business Administration: Marketing