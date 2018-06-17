St. Catherine of Siena celebrates Corpus Christi

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena, located at 220 Shelton Road in the Nichols area of Trumbull, held a celebration of The Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ: Corpus Christi, on Sunday, June 3. The 10:30 a.m. mass was immediately followed by a Corpus Christi procession out of the church, around the church’s parish grounds. The procession concluded in the church with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

“It was a day of grace and joy, a manifestation of our faith in Jesus, truly present in the Eucharist.” said Father Joseph Marcello, Pastor. Our parish choir, under the direction of Dr. William H. Atwood, sang for mass.

A Corpus Christi procession is an ancient tradition which, according to Father Marcello, helps “to publicly manifest our belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist.”

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena welcomes anyone who is new to our area, anyone who is searching for the truth, or anyone who is looking for a spiritual home, Roman Catholic in belief and practice — a community of faith, worship, service, and formation — and invite all our brothers and sisters into a living and saving friendship with the Lord Jesus Christ, in the communion of His One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church.