Golf: Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Board tourney

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Golf Board Tournament on June 13 was held at the Tashua Knolls Golf course.

The Low Gross from the White Tees was won by Frederick Pasco with a 75.

Len Szturma finished in second with a 78 and had an eagle on the 18th hole.

The winners for the Low Net (White Tees) had Peter Fatsy finish in first place with a 65.

Noel Gabrielle was in second with a 66.

Third place went to Ron Rubano with a 66.

Rick Arena took fourth with a 67.

Jim Peloquin had a 67 for fifth place.

Mark Ryan made sixth with a 67.

Dom Ferranti had a 67 for seventh place.

Rich Freeman had a 67 for eighth place.

The Low Net (Green Tees) winners had John Thelen in first place with a 58.

Second place went to Bud Hersch with a 60.

Third place went to John DiBella with 62.

Art Kukla finished in fourth place with a 63.

Fifth place went to Carl Bluestein with a 65.

Joe Banas finished sixth with a 65.

The closest to the pin on the 12th hole went to Joe Flewellyn at 6 feet 6 inches.

The closest on the 17 hole was Mark Ryan at 2 feet.