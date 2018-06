Kerry Long of Trumbull has won first place in the Color Photography category at the Rowayton Arts Center’s Focus Under Forty Exhibition. Long won top honors in the category for her photo, “Fog”.

Eleanor Flatow, an independent art consultant and former co-director of the Carriage Barn Arts Center, selected 16 winners from over 200 entries. Focus Under Forty was an Open Call for artists ages 16 through 39 with no restrictions for media or theme.

For more information visit rowaytonarts.org.