Trumbull police mourn officer

Raymond Hahn, a 31-year veteran of the Trumbull Police Dept., died this morning, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that one of our fellow officers, Officer Raymond Hahn, passed away earlier this morning. He fought a courageous battle with cancer. Officer Hahn was a member of the Trumbull Police Department for more than 31 years, and dedicated himself to serve the Trumbull Community with pride. He will be truly missed by all.

Our condolences to his family and friends, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”