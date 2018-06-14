Trumbull Times

Trumbull police mourn officer

By Donald Eng on June 14, 2018 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire ·

Raymond Hahn, a 31-year veteran of the Trumbull Police Dept., died this morning, according to a statement on the department’s Facebook page.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share that one of our fellow officers, Officer Raymond Hahn, passed away earlier this morning. He fought a courageous battle with cancer. Officer Hahn was a member of the Trumbull Police Department for more than 31 years, and dedicated himself to serve the Trumbull Community with pride. He will be truly missed by all.

Our condolences to his family and friends, please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Related posts:

  1. Police chief, deputy chief both retiring
  2. Orange Police say social media helped catch Trumbull woman on robbery charges
  3. Police: Suspect traded up stolen car
  4. Police bust teen drinking party
Previous Post Heptathlon: St. Joseph's Nia Christie places third Next Post Three-day ride to combat Lou Gehrig's disease
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress