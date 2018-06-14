Trumbull Times

Heptathlon: St. Joseph’s Nia Christie places third

By Trumbull Times on June 14, 2018

Nia Christie, a freshman at St Joseph High, finished third in the Heptathlon with a score of 3,729 points.

The seven-event competition was held last week at Manchester High School. Seventy-two girls competed in the two-day event.

