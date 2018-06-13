Obituary: Elaine Porter Haggstrom, 91, longtime Trumbull resident

The Lord called Elaine Porter Haggstrom on a beautiful, sunny morning on May 24, 2018, and as always, she couldn’t say no. She was 91 years young and had lived in the Town of Trumbull for 58 years.

Born on March 9, 1927 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, Elaine was the only child of Susan Edwards Porter and Milton E. Porter. She grew up in Fairfield and attended local schools, graduating from Roger Ludlowe High School in 1945. One of very few women at the time to do so, she attended Bates College in Lewiston, Maine and graduated with a major in mathematics in 1949. She married her handsome Swede, Olle Haggstrom, on September 16, 1950. They reveled in each other’s company for 67 years.

Elaine was a devoted wife and mother, and a professional volunteer. A lifelong Methodist, she grew up in the Golden Hill United Methodist Church in Bridgeport under the glow of the rose window, and faithfully attended and supported the Nichols United Methodist Church as an adult. She served as the Methodist district representative for the CT/NY District and was active in the United Methodist Women, serving in numerous capacities including president.

Elaine was a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of America, belonged to the Welcome Wagon, drove her neighbors for FISH (Friends in Service to Humanity), taught at Beardsley Terrace in Bridgeport when the Head Start program was first implemented, acted as secretary for the Bates College class of ’49, and believed in the power of international friendship through the American Field Service program. The leadership positions she held with these and other organizations through the years are too many to list. Without exaggeration, she enthusiastically said “Yes!” to nearly every request made of her, and the world was a better place because of her devotion.

Elaine loved her family and her many wonderful friends. She will be missed. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Olle Edward Haggstrom, her children and their spouses, Carl and Paula Haggstrom, Susan Haggstrom and Deborah Cressler and Emina and David Darakjy, her grandchildren, Matthew Haggstrom and Eric and Emily Haggstrom, Salima Darakjy and Mehdi Darakjy and her great-granddaughter, Kaylee Elaine Haggstrom. In her honor and her memory, we will carry on.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nichols United Methodist Church, 35 Shelton Road, Trumbull, CT 06611 or to Golden Hill United Methodist Church, 210 Elm Street, Bridgeport, CT 06604.