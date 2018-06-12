All-FCIAC spring sport performers

Trumbull High softball coach Jacqui Sheftz was named Class LL Coach of the Year by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association. Trumbull’s Alexa Adinolfi earned a spot on the CHSCA Class LL All-State team.

The Eagles’ Emily Gell, Maggie Coffin and Adinolfi were All-FCIAC first team. Delilha Destefano was All-FCIAC second team. Julia Huzi and Courtney Fairfield were FCIAC honorable mention.

St. Joseph’s Hannah Hutchison, Kayla Giacobbe and Payton Doiron were first-team All-FCIAC.

Kaitlin Capobianco and Charlee Horton were second-team and Maddy Fitzgerald was honorable mention.

Baseball

Trumbull High’s Ben Fero, Kevin Bruggeman and Chris Brown, and St. Joseph’s Jim Evans and Stephen Paolini, were named first-team All-FCIAC for baseball.

The Eagles’ Jay Chiappetta was All-FCIAC second team.

The Cadets’ Hadyn Gourley, Charlie Pagliarini and Jake DeLeo were All-East selections.

Trumbull’s Brian Hance, Ryan Gomes and Ryan Vawter, and St. Joseph’s Jack Mathews, Aaron Kirby and Ben Talbot were FCIAC honorable mention.

Girls track

Emily Alexandru from Trumbull was the FCIAC champion in the 300 hurdles. The Eagles’ Aleksandra Misiewicz won the pole vault. St. Joseph’s Olivia Johnson was first in the triple jump.

Boys track

Trumbull’s Jack Jones was FCIAC champion in the long jump and the triple jump. The Eagles’ Tyler Rubush was first in the 800-meter run.

Golf

St. Joseph’s Jakob Debroff was named to the FCIAC All-East golf team and Peter Brunone from Trumbull High was an All-West selection. Trumbull High’s Taylor Brown was girls golf FCIAC All-West. St. Joseph’s April Liu and Trumbull’s Grace McLean were FCIAC honorable mention.

Girls lacrosse

Trumbull High’s Keira Grant and Kristen Pagliaro and St. Joseph’s Erin Owens and Jettke Gray were named All-FCIAC girls lacrosse honorable mention.

Boys lacrosse

Trumbull’s Luke Kammerman was second-team All-FCIAC attack and St. Joseph’s Jared Mallozzi second-team All-FCIAC midfield. The Cadets’ Matt Labash was All-East midfield and Phil Pasmeg All-East defense. The Eagles’ Peter Raverta was All-West midfield and Alec Neubauer and Harrison Bowen All-West defense. Trumbull’s Kyle Atherton, Aidan Clark and Garrett Lapham, along with St. Joseph’s Brandon Zimnoch, Brian Viglione and Kyle Burbank were FCIAC honorable mention.

Boys volleyball

Matt Yellen from Trumbull High was All-FCIAC first team in boys volleyball. The Eagles’ Andrew Menjivar and St. Joseph’s Ian Argento were named second team. Trumbull’s Nick Johnson the the Cadets’ Bobby Sullivan were both honorable mention.

Girls tennis

St. Joseph’s Gabby Gatto was first-team All FCIAC for her singles play. Unique Akinloye and Julia Louw from Trumbull were All-West singles. The Eagles’ Amelia Grasso and Laine Neufeld were All-West doubles. Trumbull’s Lauren Louw and St. Joseph’s Jayne Hickey were both honorable mention singles.

Boys tennis

Andy Ilie from Trumbull was FCIAC MVP. The Eagles’ George James was second-team All-FCIAC singles. St. Joseph’s Drew Morris and Trumbull’s Simon Coulter and Nihal Wadhwa were all honorable mention singles.