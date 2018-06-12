Pop Warner football, cheerleading final registration

Final registration for Trumbull Pop Warner football and cheerleading will take place on Tuesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Trumbull Library on Quality Street.
Trumbull will be playing a Division 3 schedule this year, which means, teams will be designated U14, U12, U10 and U8 and will be made up by age.
Weight will not be a factor.
Participants must turn 7 by July 31, 2018.
The fee for the season is $250.
All registration forms will be provided.
Please bring a copy of your child’s final report card, the medical form stamped by your doctor and if you pre-registered, the remainder of payment.
If you are new to the program, please also bring your child’s birth certificate and a copy.
New this year: a wallet sized school picture of your child is needed as well
Practice begins on Wed., Aug. 1, at Madison Middle School from 6-8 p.m. and will run the month of August, Monday-Friday.
Games will begin Labor Day weekend.
To keep up to date on information visit our website trumbullctpopwarner.com.