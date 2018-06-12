Trumbull Times

Pop Warner football, cheerleading final registration

By Trumbull Times on June 12, 2018

Final registration for Trumbull Pop Warner football and cheerleading will take place on Tuesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Trumbull Library on Quality Street.

Trumbull will be playing a Division 3 schedule this year, which means, teams will be designated U14, U12, U10 and U8 and will be made up by age.

Weight will not be a factor.

Participants must turn 7 by July 31, 2018.

The fee for the season is $250.

All registration forms will be provided.

Please bring a copy of your child’s final report card, the medical form stamped by your doctor and if you pre-registered, the remainder of payment.

If you are new to the program, please also bring your child’s birth certificate and a copy.

New this year: a wallet sized school picture of your child is needed as well

Practice begins on Wed., Aug. 1, at Madison Middle School from 6-8 p.m. and will run the month of August, Monday-Friday.

Games will begin Labor Day weekend.

To keep up to date on information visit our website trumbullctpopwarner.com.

