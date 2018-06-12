Route 25 – Route 111 planning study meeting tomorrow

The final public information meeting for the Route 25 and Route 111 planning study is scheduled for tomorrow, June 13, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Long Hill Administration Building, 6254 Main Street.

At this meeting, attendees will learn about and provide input on strategies to improve safety, reduce

congestion, and increase multi-modal access along Routes 25 and 111 in northern Trumbull and

southern Monroe.

The strategies that will be presented at this meeting are purely conceptual. Funding to further evaluate, refine, and implement the concepts has not been identified.

Engineering and Planning studies are the first step in identifying concepts, projects and strategies to mitigate traffic congestion and increase safety. Upon integration of public comments and the completion of the study, the towns of Monroe and Trumbull will have a framework to guide future development decisions while maximizing safety and reducing congestion.

The study will also identify strategies to address appropriate accommodations for bicyclists, pedestrians and transit users; mitigation of potential impacts to environmental resources; future development potential along the corridors; and access to businesses, employers and services.

This study is fully funded by the State of Connecticut with the Connecticut Metropolitan Council of

Governments serving as the project manager on behalf of the towns of Monroe and Trumbull.

To learn more about the study, visit ctmetro.org/projects/transportation/roads-

highways/routes-25-111/ or contact Meghan Sloan, MetroCOG Planning Director, at

[email protected]