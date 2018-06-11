Trumbull Times

Male lop-eared rabbit available for adoption

By Julie Miller on June 11, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Franklin

Franklin is a male lop-eared rabbit available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter. He appears to be a young rabbit and is friendly.  Visit Franklin and other kittens, cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

