Franklin

Franklin is a male lop-eared rabbit available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter. He appears to be a young rabbit and is friendly. Visit Franklin and other kittens, cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.