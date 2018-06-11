AFC offers free health screenings for men

American Family Care is offering men a complementary “Man Up Checkup” — a health screening developed specifically for men — this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17.

AFC’s effort is in conjunction with National Men’s Health Week, which is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention each year during the week leading up to Father’s Day.

AFC developed the Man Up Checkup to specifically address the concerns of men. The health screening features eight tests that help identify preventative measures for illnesses — including heart disease, the leading cause of premature death in men in the U.S.

In addition to offering the health screening at no cost on Father’s Day, the Man Up Checkup is available at participating AFC clinics seven days a week for a fee, without an appointment.

More information can be found at americanfamilycare.com.