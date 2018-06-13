Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 14-20, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, June 14-20, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Field Use May 31 meeting
2 a.m. — Govt: Town Council June 4 meeting
3 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority June 5 special meeting
3:20 a.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland and Watercourse Commission June 5 meeting
5:30 a.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission June 5 meeting
7:30 a.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals June 6 meeting
9:15 a.m. — Mark Albertson Speaks on Karl Marx
11 a.m. — Healthy Town Episode 19: Diabetes
11:30 a.m. — Count It, Lock It, Drop It
12:15 p.m. — Trumbull High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony 2018
2 p.m. — Trumbull High School Sports Awards Night 2018
4 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation June 11 meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Police Commission June 12 meeting
7 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education June 12 meeting
9 p.m. — Govt: Health Board June 13 meeting (TBD)
10 p.m. — Routes 25 and 111 Engineering and Planning Study June 13 Public meeting