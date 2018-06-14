Knights of Columbus promote new website

On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17, the St. Catherine Knights of Columbus will be promoting a new website called Fathers for Good, www.fathersforgood.org. The website provides videos and podcasts on the Vocations of Marriage and Fatherhood, a forum for reflections and a bookstore with important Christian Works on the family, which is the Domestic Church.

After the weekend Father’s Day masses, the Knights will be providing families with a leaflet describing the features of the website and giving away a free booklet Becoming a Real Man of God, by Father Roger Landry.