Trumbull Community Women announces scholarship winner

Trumbull Community Women has announced that the winner of its 2018 scholarship is Saloni Shah, a senior at Trumbull High School who was described in her recommendation letter as “one of Trumbull High School’s brightest students, one with tremendous accomplishments both inside and outside the classroom, and a leader amongst her peers.”

The women’s group was impressed by Saloni’s essay recounting a volunteer trip to the central Appalachian region where she worked with a team making home repairs. She described how that volunteer experience had pushed her out of her comfort zone and crossed man-made cultural and political boundaries. It also helped her find friendships in a community as she and others worked side by side with a common goal.

Saloni will be majoring in Computer Science at Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall.