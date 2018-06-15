Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Closed Sundays

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Connecticut icons: Classic Symbols of the Nutmeg State, by Charles Monagan — Author talk, tales, and images. Tuesday, June 19, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monagan shares his entertaining collection of photos, anecdotes, icons, and little-known facts, from the hot lobster roll to the Yale Bowl, the U.S.S. Nautilus to the Merritt Parkway — around the great state of Connecticut. Free. Register.

Upcoming. Adult Summer Reading Challenge 2018 — Win summer reading prizes. Pick up your game card starting June 21. Completed cards due Sept. 2. Details online.

Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, June 19, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, June 21, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Register.

Upcoming: Children’s Summer Reading Kickoff — With Special Ed. teacher Evan Gottfried’s Music. Also, Register for Summer Reading and pick up your Monopoly game board. Saturday, June 23, 11-11:45 a.m. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele Kids — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, June 16, noon-12:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele. Beginner six session series, fifth session. After June 9’s cancellation, June 23 was added at the end. Ukuleles provided, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Ukulele Kids Intermediate — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, June 16, 1-1:45 p.m. Fifth of six sessions. After June 9’s cancellation, June 23 was added at the end. Build on skills previously learned. Ukuleles supplied, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, June 18, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer — Monday, June 18, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

The Copenhagen Connection — Four-part series. Part 4. Fourth Sibling: Empress Marie of Russia. Monday, June 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Danish Princess Dagmar’s young fiancé and Russian heir-apparent dies. She agrees to marry the new heir, his brother Alexander. Did she snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? Held at branch. Details online. Drop in.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, June 19, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, June 20, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Youth Art Workshop — Color Theory Sea Creatures. Ages 8-12. Wednesday, June 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join Kathy Vincent of ArtSmart Studio for an afternoon of color theory exploration. Work with watercolors, metallics, and color diffuse paper. Mix to create sea scene and creatures. Free. Register.

