State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123) and Laura Devlin (R-134) joined Trumbull Parents of Students with Learning Differences (TPSLD) and Jane Ryan Elementary School’s PTA for their Sensitivity Day on Tuesday, May 22. Sensitivity Day is an opportunity for fourth grade students to be exposed to a variety of physical and learning disabilities with a hands-on sensitive program and helps increase awareness of those with disabilities.