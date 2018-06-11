Trumbull pool rules and sprinkler lots information

Sprinkler lots

Trumbull has two sprinkler lots located in town which are open seasonally, 7 days a week from dawn to dusk. Indian Ledge Park Sprinkler Lot and Beaches Pool Sprinkler Lot.

May 26-Sept. 17. A valid park pass must be displayed on vehicles in parks. Vehicles without stickers are subject to be ticketed.

Pool rules and regulations:

No smoking, vaping, food, gum or drinks (except water) inside the fenced in area. This may exclude pregnancy, persons with disabilities and other conditions including diabetes upon the discretion of pool supervisor only.

No food or drinks are allowed into the pool. Drinking water may be brought into the pool in an unopened commercial bottle or empty reusable bottle that can be filled at the water fountain.

No floatation or swim aids (including but not limited to: swimmies, snorkels, fins etc.) allowed in the pools. Exception: Swimmer presents a doctor’s note first to recreation offices then to the head lifeguard.

No boisterous play, running or horseplay allowed. Use discretion to maintain safety.

No water propelling devices of any kind.

No balls, water rockets or throwing any object or toy ever.

Swimmers cannot wear anything but clothing that is intended to be swim attire.

Adult swim will be for 15 minutes, every hour on the hour from 1-5 p.m., Monday-Friday and all day on the weekends, unless weather and pool usage does not warrant it.

No one may sit on the pool gutters during adult swim. All children must vacate the pool including the shallow end of Beach Pool. Use this time to go to the bathroom outside the pool.

Untrained children must wear swim diapers. (This includes the kiddy pool at Tashua.) Residents may purchase a swim diaper from the guard shack for $2. This money will be given to the pool supervisor on duty at a suitable time.

No one may play with or hang on any ropes at any time.

All swimmers 12 years and older must be accompanied by an adult guardian. No one may leave a swimmer under the age of 12 alone within the pool gates.

Feet first water ingress only. Ladder or stair egress only. Never climb out over the gutters.

The Parks and Recreation Department and its agents may suspend privileges based on unsafe behavior or unacceptable conduct.

All adults must present their valid driver’s license or government issued picture ID that has their name and Trumbull address.

Spouses may not use each other’s ID as all adults must have an ID.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult with an ID. Children 12 to 17 who do not have ID’s must sign in with their name, address, and emergency phone number.

Tashua Pool is open seven days a week in the summer and offers a diving board and slide which are open limited hours.

A kiddie pool open to children under 5-years-old and must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Season: June 23-Aug. 26, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday to Friday, (Kiddie Pool access only 9 a.m.-noon, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday

Post-season: Aug. 27-Sept. 3, noon-6 p.m., seven days a week.

Tashua pool Teen Night: Wednesdays, 8-10 p.m., from June 27-Aug. 22. No program July 4th.

Each Wednesday night, Tashua Pool is open to Trumbull teens ages 13-17 years old for a teen only swim. Teens will need to show a Trumbull High ID or a parent with a license with Trumbull ID upon arrival. Lifeguards will be on duty and various entertainment will be offered throughout the summer.

Beaches Pool is open seven days a week in the summer and offers zero depth entry. One of the towns two sprinkler pads is located adjacent to Beaches Pool along with a playground and beach volleyball court.

Each Monday night is Adaptive swim at Beaches Pool from 8-10 p.m., June 25-Aug. 20. Trumbull families with members who have special needs are invited to the pool for an open swim. A valid ID with proof of Trumbull residency is needed for entry to the pool.

Hillcrest Pool is a 25-yard, six-lane community pool located within Hillcrest Middle School at 530 Daniels Farm Road. Access to the pool is located on the right side of the school at the pool parking lot. All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult 18 years or older. All adults entering the pool, must show proof of residency. Children 12 years and older must sign in with the ID checker. No floatation devices of any kind are allowed. All untrained children must wear swim diapers. No shoes of any kind are allowed on the pool deck.

Open swim schedule

Note: There will be no Hillcrest pool programs when Trumbull Public Schools are closed during the school year.

Adult Early Bird

Adult Early Bird swim is offered for all Trumbull residents 18 years and older with proof of residency. Early bird swim is offered year-round Monday through Friday from 6-7:15 a.m.