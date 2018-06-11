Campus News

Porter and Chester Institute (PCI) has announced they have awarded 22 high school seniors scholarships through the Beacon Scholarship and Trades Scholarships programs. Winners were awarded full and partial tuition scholarships to attend Porter and Chester Institute. The program awards dedicated students who are pursuing career and technical education following high school. Jake Marlin, Automotive Technology, from Trumbull.

Dean’s List

Assumption College — Emma Maguire, class of 2020

Berry College — Miranda Heyman

Curry College — Krysta Caltabiano, Mary Wynne

Emmanuel College — Tori Rieger

Samford University — Hannah R. Newbold, a freshman undeclared major and attended Christian Heritage School.

University of Rhode Island — Caroline W. Crosley, Amelia M. Crosley, Juliana Dellamarggio, Vincent R. Dias, Brian A. Lifrieri, Samantha S. Marzulli, Danielle C. Mcgillicuddy, Nicholas Sanzone, Gesica T. Scaccia, Dylan J. Stolba, Angela R. Surrusco, Susan Vazzano

University of Vermont — Kaleigh Calvao, Jenna Ingersoll

Degree earned

Clemson University — Allison Schmidt, who graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication; William B. Stickle II, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

College of the Holy Cross — Robert M. Scarpetti III, Bachelor of Arts degree.