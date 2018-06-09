Softball: Trumbull loses to Amity in Class LL final

Defending champion Trumbull High ran into a strong hitting Amity High team and lost a 13-7 decision to the Spartans in the Class LL state championship game in West Haven on Saturday.

It was Amity’s sixth title in 15 appearances. The No. 5 seeded Spartans last won states in 2012.

“Credit Amity,” Trumbull coach Jacqui Sheftz said. “Getting seventeen hits is no joke. Their hitters found the holes and we hit the ball right at them. That’s softball.

“To have the resiliency and the heart (to put together a seven-run rally in their last at bat) says a lot about those girls in our dugout.”

Amity (24-4) scored two runs in the first, one earned, and made it 4-0 in the second.

Led by co-MVPs Danielle Nordyk and Brooke Matayasovsky, the Spartans doubled its advantage to 8-0 in the fourth. It was 11-0 after five and 13-0 after six.

Trumbull (24-3) threatened in all but one inning, but the No. 2 seeded Eagles couldn’t get the timely hit it needed.

They had seven hits through six inning, but Amity righty Grace Whitman got out of every jam.

Trumbull broke through in a big way in the seventh, with a rally led by Courtney Fairfield’s grand slam home run to left-center field.

Mackenzie Bruggeman and Meghan Geraghty opened the seventh with singles.

Whitman retired the next two batters, before Alexa Adinolfi’s single to left — Trumbull’s 10th hit to go with a handful of hard shots handled by the Spartan defense — put the Eagles on the scoreboard.

Delihla Destefano worked out the first walk allowed by Whitman to load the bases for Fairfield, who deposited the ball over the fence.

Cassi Barbato’s third hit of the game restarted the two-out rally.

Ava Dunn reached on Amity’s first error and Bruggeman came to bat again and this time she walked.

Amity coach Sara Hale brought in Kelly Pritchard to relieve the senior Whitman.

Geraghty and Maggie Coffin earned run-scoring bases on balls off the right-handed freshman, who then put the last out in the book with a ground ball to Matayasovsky at third.