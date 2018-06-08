College baseball: Trumbull’s Simon Whiteman Academic All-America

Junior infielder Simon Whiteman from Trumbull of the Yale baseball team has been named first team Academic All-America, it was announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on May 31.

Whiteman, the lone Ivy Leaguer selected this year, is a chemical engineering major with a 3.99 cumulative grade point average. He is interested in energy production, namely solar energy and photovoltaics.

On the field, Whiteman moved from second base to shortstop this season. He tied for fourth in the Ivy League in stolen bases (nine), tied for fifth in hits (53), tied for sixth in runs batted in (31) and tied for eighth in runs (31).

Whiteman started all 21 games and hit .309 in league play with 16 runs scored and 12 RBI. Hitting second in the order, Whiteman led the league with seven sac bunts, and in the field, finished second in the conference with 64 assists and was a part of 17 double plays.

Whiteman is playing with the Valley Blue Sox in the NECBL (New England College Baseball League) this summer.

A graduate of Fairfield Prep, Whiteman is in Trumbull College at Yale.

Academic All-America awards, which are sponsored by Google Cloud, are nominated and voted upon by members of CoSIDA.

Last month, Whiteman was named Academic All-District for District 1 (comprised of teams from Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont). He then advanced to the Academic All-America ballot.

Yale earned a share of the Ivy League title this season, the Bulldogs’ second straight Ivy championship.

The Bulldogs had five student-athletes selected All-Ivy, including three pitchers named to the first team, the league office announced on June 1, and was reported in the Yale University Athletics website.

Senior Eric Brodkowitz and junior Scott Politz, both starting pitchers, along with junior relief pitcher and close Benny Wanger were named to the first team. Brodkowitz was one of two pitchers in the conference named a unanimous selection.

Wanger as a first baseman joined Whiteman on the second team.

First year Teddy Hague out of Amity High, an outfielder, was named an All-Ivy honorable mention.

“All selections well deserved,” Yale head coach John Stuper said. “Pretty special to have two of the three first team starting pitchers and the closer. Most of these guys will be returning, so that bodes well for the future.”

Brodkowitz led the conference with six victories without a loss and finished second in innings pitched behind Politz with 55 and 1/3 innings against Ivy League opponents. He finished with a 2.76 ERA in 84 and 2/3 innings pitched, including a 2.98 ERA with 37 hits allowed in league play.

Politz led the Ivy League with a 2.13 ERA in conference play and a 4-1 record against league opponents. He struck out 47 Ivy League hitters and ended his junior season at Yale with 23 career wins, tied for first all time in school history. Politz served as the team’s No. 1 starter and led the team with 88 innings pitched over 12 starts in 2018.

Wanger did not allow a run in 19 innings over 11 appearances during the Ivy League regular season. He went 2-0 with five saves in league play with 17 strikeouts, 12 hits allowed and an opposing batting average of .174.

At the plate, Wanger started all 21 games, hit .289 in league play and ranked third in the conference with eight doubles. He also had 16 RBI and a .427 on-base percentage. In the field, Wanger led the conference in chances (224) and putouts (204) with only one error — good for a .996 fielding percentage.

Hague started 17 games in league play and hit .333 (20 for 60) with a .414 on-base percentage. For the season, he hit .330 in 91 at bats. He did not make an error in 55 chances in the outfield.