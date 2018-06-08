Lou Riccio Senior Memorial golf winners

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club fielded two-man teams in the 33st annual Lou Riccio Memorial Tournament on June 6.

The first place Low Gross winners were Len Szturma and Gene Scaperotta, with a score of 76.

In second were Bob Tavella and Chet Grygorcewicz with a 79, followed by Roger Fabryk and Don Pollack with an 80 and John Thelen and Bob Walton with an 82.

Joe Banas and John Dibella were fifth with an 82 and Jerry Gregory and Jerry Onofrio finished sixth with an 83.

The first place Low Net winners had Pete Fatsy and George Leka with a score of 56.

Placing second were Bob Wolfe and Angelo Cordone with 57.

In third place were Richard Frank and Joe Flewellyn with a score of 59.

Bob Pirozzoli and James Steidlmayer were in fourth with 60.

John Siano and Ken Halaby had a 60 for fifth and Robert Winston and Mark Ryan finished sixth with a 60.