Letter — Proud to support Gaudiano

If you live in District 4 of Trumbull and vote at Middlebrook Elementary, you may come to meet Ashley Gaudiano over the next few months as she knocks doors in our section of Trumbull to talk to voters. Ashley is running for state representative in the 134th District, which represents parts of Trumbull and Fairfield.

Ashley is a dynamic young leader, a mother of two, a small business owner, a lawyer, and a Trumbull Town Council member. I’ve gotten to know her while volunteering together in the community. I’ve been inspired by her sense of service and her love of Trumbull.

While November seems far away, Ashley is working hard to make sure she has the opportunity to speak to as many residents as she can over the next several months. I hope if you see her, you will take the time to speak with her and talk about the issues that matter to you and your family. Unlike many politicians, Ashley really listens. And we need more of that in our elected officials.

I’m proud to support Ashley Gaudiano for state representative, and hope that come November, Trumbull has a true advocate working for us in Hartford.