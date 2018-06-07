Obituary: Sandra Koenigsberg, 81, of Trumbull

Sandra Koenigsberg, age 81, of Trumbull, CT, passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018.

Sandy, daughter of the late Paul and Ann Lit was born in Brooklyn, New York.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Edward Koenigsberg of Trumbull, CT, her devoted children, Stephen Koenigsberg and his wife Justine of Belmont, MA, Leah Koenigsberg of Chestnut Hill, MA and, her cherished granddaughter, Hayley Koenigsberg. She will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends.

A private service and interment was held on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Wellwood Cemetery in Wyandanch, New York.

Sandra was a graduate of SUNY Oswego and worked for the Westport (CT) Board of Education for 15 years. She was an avid reader, a New York Times crossword puzzles solver and loved to travel.

Based on her love of reading, donations may be made in Sandy’s honor to the Fairfield Public Library, Attn: Helene Murtha, 1080 Old Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 or to a charity of one’s choice.