Republicans back Rutigliano in 123rd

State Rep. David Rutigliano, R-123rd, received the unanimous endorsement of Republican delegates as their candidate to represent the 123nd District in the state House.

Rutigliano told supporters he would work hard to win the seat, emphasizing how residents of the district deserve a powerful and dedicated advocate.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the support of the people of Trumbull,” he said. “I have made it my mission at the State Capitol to always do what right is for the people I represent.”

Trumbull Republican Chairman Matt Caron said Rutigliano, who is seeking his fourth elected term, was part of a new group of leaders that brings real world experience to the legislature, and that Rutigliano demonstrates “a common sense approach in tackling our states issues.”

In accepting the nomination, Rutigliano called for the state to change its future.

“This year citizens of Connecticut have the opportunity to change course,” he said. “We have the opportunity to start what will be a long process of repairing what has been broken. With a new governor and a new legislature we can begin to rebuild our economy, rebuild our infrastructure, and most importantly rebuild our reputation. I am committed to being part of that process.”

Rutigliano serves on the Legislature’s Labor and Public Employees Committee, the General Law Committee, and the Regulation Review Committee. He also has served as a Minority Whip, a party leadership position.

When not at the State Capitol, Rutigliano is a partner in a local restaurant group