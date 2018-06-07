Police — Woman choked, tried to stab ex at mall

A 20-year-old Bridgeport woman was arrested May 31 after police said she tried to stab her ex-boyfriend while he was working. The woman, Janaya Bennett, admitted to police that she had gone to the store with the intent of attacking her ex, according to reports.

Police said Bennett went to the store where the victim worked as he was opening the store for the day. He told her to leave and she responded by threatening to kill him, police said. When he told her to leave again she took a steak knife from her purse and attempted to stab him. Police said the victim was able to get the knife away from Bennett, but she then picked up a pair of scissors from a nearby counter and lunged at him, then tried to choke him as he wrestled with her over the scissors.

The victim eventually was able to get the scissors from Bennett, and she fled the store, but returned while Trumbull police were on the scene, at which point she allegedly admitted her intent to attack her ex.

Bennett was charged with violating a protective order, criminal attempt at first-degree assault, threatening and breach of peace. She was held on $100,000 bond for court June 5.