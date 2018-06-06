Boys lacrosse: St. Joseph advances to Class S title tilt

Senior Matt Labash scored six goals in leading the No. 9 seeded St. Joseph’s boys lacrosse team to a 14-7 CIAC Class S semifinal win over No. 3 seed Granby Memorial on Wednesday night at Cheshire High School.

The win puts the 12-5 Cadets into Saturday’s Class S final against No. 2 Somers, a 9-7 winner over East Catholic of Manchester, also on Wednesday night. The two teams will meet on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 at Norwalk’s Brien McMahon High School.

It will mark the eighth trip to a final in 10 years for the Cadets, and the second for third-year coach Brendan Talbot.

“This team has had a big incentive all season long,” Talbot said. “We failed to qualify last year and these kids were determined to return St. Joe’s to a place of prominence that it has had in the sport.”

After falling behind, 3-0, and then 5-3, the Cadets scored 11 unanswered goals and led 14-5 with 9:30 left in the fourth quarter.

During that stretch scored four of his six goals and also added an assist.

Labash got scoring help from Jared Mallozzi, Jack Carpenter, Preston Kral and Harry Yoguez who all had two goals each. Mallozzi also picked up a pair of assists.

Christian Warren and Jon Bystrawski had two goals apiece for the Bears, who finished their season with a 15-4 record.

Granby Memorial out shot the Cadets, 26-24. Each goalie, Kevin Smith for the Bears and the Cadets’ Dan DeGagne, had six saves each.