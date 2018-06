Not too many teams can say they won a State Cup, but the Shelton FC U17 Premier boys soccer team has captured three consecutive championships.

The locals defeated Burlington Ajax, 4-0, on June 3, and will next compete in the Regionals in Spotsylvania (Va.) in July.

The champions are coached by Ralph Mallozzi, Ilario Sanzo and Fred Turco.

The team manager is Diane Turco.