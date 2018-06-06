Sound of Music: Concerts, recitals and more

Mishka, June 7, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Reggae. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Satisfaction, June 7, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Los Lonely Boys, June 7, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform with Elliot and The Ghost. Tickets $65. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Summer Jam For A Cause, June 8, 5 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The event includes music, food and games. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lamboginny, June 9, 11:30 a.m., Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. He will present a day-long African Music Festival to benefit SALT (Saving All Lives Together). Suggested donation $20. Info: savingalllivestogether.com.

Mary Knysh, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Register online. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

Phil Ochs Song Night, June 9, 8 p.m., Voices Café, The Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, June 12, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

The Bumper Jacksons, June 12, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

David Crosby, June 12, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $126. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Samantha Fish, June 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Blues. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

An Evening with George Gershwin, June 14, 7:30 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Enjoy Gershwin’s most classic pieces including performances of Rhapsody in Blue and Fantasy on Porgy and Bess, a brilliant arrangement of the most beautiful melodies from the great folk opera by the same name as arranged by Earl Wild, and performed by pianist and Gershwin specialist Dr. Orin Grossman. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

The Posies, June 14, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will perform with Terra Lightfoot and the Shellye Valauskas Experience. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads, June 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Reggae. Tickets $27. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Subdudes, June 15, 8 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $40-$50. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

Joe Neumann, June 16-17 and 23-24, noon to 2 p.m., Connecticut Post Mall, 1201 Boston Post Rd., Milford. Free. Info: joeneumannmusician.com.

Left Ear Trio, June 16, 8 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Tickets $20. Info: CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Al Di Meola, June 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Audra McDonald, June 16, 8:30 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $45-$110. Info: caramoor.org

School of Rock, June 17, noon, Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Family Concert: The Knights, June 17, 1 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20. Info: caramoor.org

The Knights, June 17, 4 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org

Anders Osborne Solo, June 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Jay Psaros. Tickets $58. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins, June 18, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $130. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Black Lillies, June 19, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Rock. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Marc Broussard, June 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Jamie McLean. Tickets 35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Rhiannon Giddens, June 20, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Fairfield Counts, June 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Big band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Trace Adkins, June 21, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Verona Quartet, June 21, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Loretta Egan Murphy, June 21, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. She will perform the concertina and button accordion. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Sō Percussion, June 22, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $20-$40. Info: caramoor.org

Early Elton, June 22, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

American Roots Music Festival, June 23, noon, Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$90. Info: caramoor.org

Sfyria Trio, June 23, 7:30 p.m., Talmadge Hill Community Church, 870 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd., Darien. Proceeds will benefit the KEYS music program. Suggested donation $20. Info: keysmusic.org.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, June 23, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $ 125. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Apollo’s Fire, June 24, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $35-$70. Info: caramoor.org

Clueless, June 24, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Rock. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bandstand, June 25, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $18. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Low Down Brass Band, June 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Isabel Leonard & Sharon Isbin, June 28, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $24-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Paul des Lauriers Band, June 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Canadian blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Kamasi Washington, June 28, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. West Coast jazz. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kronos Quartet, June 29, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$55. Info: caramoor.org

Drew Cole, June 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s, June 30, 7 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah. Tickets $25-$80. Info: caramoor.org

Unspoken, June 30, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, July 3, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Eileen Ivers, July 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Irish fiddle. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Las Cafeteras, July 10, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Stratford Community Concert Band, July 10, 7 p.m., Paradise Green Gazebo, 121 Huntington Rd., Stratford. Free.

The Birds of Chicago, July 12, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Gil Parris, July 14, 8 p.m., Bijou Theatre, 275 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $20-$35. Info: BijouTheatreCT.net.

The Revelers, July 17, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Molly Tuttle Band, July 19, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Bluegrass. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Dustbowl Revival, July 24, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Hot Club of Cowtown, July 26, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Jamie McLean Band, July 31, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

The Steel Wheels, Aug. 2, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. String band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Radio Free Honduras, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Latin. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Erin Harpe & the Delta Swingers, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Blues. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

David Myles, Aug. 14, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Della Mae, Aug. 16, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

Janiva Magness, Aug. 21, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Ramy Essam, Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: chirpct.org.

Los Texmaniacs, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Conjunto band. Free. Info: chirpct.org.

C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Zydeco. Free. Info: chirpct.org.