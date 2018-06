Brooklyn Cenatiempo a senior and Dylan Cranston a freshman who are both members of the chamber choir at Trumbull High School spent their Memorial Day singing God Bless America to veterans at four local nursing homes. The two high schoolers visited Middlebrook Farms, Mayfair Nursing Home, Stern Village and St. Joseph’s Manor singing through the hallways or anywhere they found a group of people to sing to. After singing, Brooklyn and Dylan shook hands with the veterans and thanked them for their service.