Finalists participate in National Invention Convention

Missing from photo: Rui Pato and Ben Parente from Frenchtown. Ben was unable to attend the convention.

Juliana Hemond from Jane Ryan won the National Industry Award for Agriculture and Animal Care.

Pictured are, in the first row: Isabella Cabral, Riley Connolly, Charlotte Lewis, Emmett White, Maddie Wilkins, and Isabella DiMarino. Back row: Noah Scrofani, Teddy Eisenman, Taylor Berko, Erica Laurentino, Jocelyn VanStone, Juliana Hemond, and James Millman-Perlah.

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement