Football: Black & Gold spring game set for Friday

Trumbull High’s Black & Gold spring football game will be held on Friday, June, 15, starting at 5 p.m. at McDougall Stadium.
The intrasquad game is the culmination of two weeks of spring football practice.
The first 300 (K-12) Trumbull students will receive a free Trumbull Football t-shirt.
Door prizes include gift certificates to Rockin Jump, Old Town Restaurant, Outback Steakhouse, Bridgeport Sound Tigers tickets, and Trumbull football fan wear.
Admission is free and the concession stand will be open.