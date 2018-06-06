Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 7-13, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.
Thursday-Wednesday, June 7-13, 2018
12 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission May 25 meeting
1:30 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration May 29 meeting
2:05 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee May 29 meeting
2:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 29 Special meeting
2:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee May 30 meeting
4 a.m. — Frenchtown Elementary School Spring Concert: Band and Strings
5 a.m. — Business/Education Initiative Recognition Breakfast
6:05 a.m. — Author talk: We’re Good
7 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Consolidation of Power/Rise of Stalin
8:40 a.m. — Frenchtown Elementary School Spring Concert: Band and Strings
9:35 a.m. — Business/Education Initiative Recognition Breakfast
10:37 a.m. — Author talk: We’re Good
11:29 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Consolidation of Power/Rise of Stalin
1:05 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Field Use May 31 meeting
3 p.m. — Govt: Town Council June 4 meeting
5 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority June 5 Special meeting
6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland and Watercourse Commission June 5 meeting
8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission June 5 meeting
10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals June 6 meeting