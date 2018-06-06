Trumbull Community Television schedule — June 7-13, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter, channel 194 and Frontier Vantage, channel 6019, and online anytime at trumbullps.tv. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are also available online at trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, June 7-13, 2018

12 a.m. — Govt: Senior Commission May 25 meeting

1:30 a.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration May 29 meeting

2:05 a.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee May 29 meeting

2:15 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education May 29 Special meeting

2:30 a.m. — Govt: Police Station Building Committee May 30 meeting

4 a.m. — Frenchtown Elementary School Spring Concert: Band and Strings

5 a.m. — Business/Education Initiative Recognition Breakfast

6:05 a.m. — Author talk: We’re Good

7 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Consolidation of Power/Rise of Stalin

8:40 a.m. — Frenchtown Elementary School Spring Concert: Band and Strings

9:35 a.m. — Business/Education Initiative Recognition Breakfast

10:37 a.m. — Author talk: We’re Good

11:29 a.m. — The Russian Revolution: Consolidation of Power/Rise of Stalin

1:05 p.m. — Govt: Parks and Recreation Field Use May 31 meeting

3 p.m. — Govt: Town Council June 4 meeting

5 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority June 5 Special meeting

6 p.m. — Govt: Inland Wetland and Watercourse Commission June 5 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Economic and Community Development Commission June 5 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Zoning Board of Appeals June 6 meeting