Upcoming at the Trumbull libraries

Friends’ of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, June 9, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For information or to volunteer, call the library or get contact information at their website: the-friends-of-the-trumbull-library.com.

Mindful Meditation — Monday, June 11, noon-1 p.m., or 1-2 p.m. Use your lunch hour to destress. For both new and experienced meditators. Intro, instruction on mindfulness practice, and guided meditation. QandA. Details online. Free. Register for noon or 1 p.m.

Personal Taxes Workshop-2018 changes — Tuesday, June 12, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Learn about changes that affect personal 2018 taxes, including brackets, deductions, credits, medical expenses, the impact of state and local taxes; how AMT will be calculated; and, even if you should use Schedule A. Rebecca Miller of the Financial Awareness Foundation will suggest ways to protect your portfolio and family. Register. Free.

Upcoming. Adult Summer Reading Challenge 2018 — Win summer reading prizes. Pick up your game card starting June 21. Completed cards due Sept. 2. Details online.

Children’s

Baby Café — Ages 6-months to 2-years. Tuesday, June 12, 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect a jam-packed session of stories, rhymes, and fingerplays guaranteed to enchant our youngest explorers. Drop in.

4- and 5-year-old storytime — Thursday, June 14, 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Register.

Upcoming: Children’s Summer Reading Kickoff — With Special Ed. teacher Evan Gottfried’s Music. Also, register for Summer Reading and pick up Your Monopoly game board. Saturday, June 23, 11-11:45 a.m. Details online.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Ukulele Kids — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, June 9, noon-12:45 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele. Beginner six session series, fourth session again, after last week’s cancellation. June 23 added at the end. Ukuleles provided, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Ukulele Kids Intermediate — Grades 4 and up. Saturday, June 9, 1-1:45 p.m. fourth of six sessions again, after last week’s cancellation. June 23 added at the end. Build on skills previously learned. Ukuleles supplied, or bring your own. Free. Register once for all; call for details, or to check on room.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 ½ years. Monday, June 11, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Monday, June 11, 3:30-5:30 p.m; Wednesday, June 13, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Cartooning with shapes — Ages 8 and up. Monday, June 11, 5-6 p.m. Learn to draw cartoons using simple shapes. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, June 12, 10:30-11 a.m. A fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, June 13, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Adult craft: Decorate your own patriotic milk bottle — Wednesday, June 13, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Choose from a variety of Fourth of July designs. Free. Register.

Art explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, June 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you'll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

