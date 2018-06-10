Student awarded high honor for Steam Ahead project

Trumbull High School senior and Ambassador Girl Scout Manya A. Kidambi, has received the Gold Award from the Girl Scouts of America for her project Steam Ahead — implemented in association with the Trumbull Library System. She has been a Girl Scout since first grade.

The Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award and the most difficult to earn. Starting in 1916, the best and brightest have undertaken projects to improve their communities — and the world through this program. Since 1980, the Gold Award has inspired girls to find the greatness inside themselves and share their ideas and passions with their communities.

Manya has been passionate about science and technology from a very young age. She designed and modeled her project for elementary school children in 3rd through 5th grades. The project involved simple hands on experiments to encourage a love for science and technology. She conducted a series of workshops introducing the children to various fundamental scientific concepts and encouraged them to think outside the box. She has created a legacy package and her experiments and lesson plans will allow others to continue the project.

“I am so proud and happy that my commitment to Girl Scouts allowed me to find a way to pass on my love for science to children in my community,” said Manya.