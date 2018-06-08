Student wins DAR American History Award

Gillian Kick, a senior at Trumbull High School, was awarded the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Excellence in History Award for outstanding work in U.S. history and overall academic character.

At the Trumbull High School Senior Awards Program held on Wednesday,May 30, Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter Regent Patricia King presented Gillian with an Excellence in History Bronze medal and Certificate for Outstanding Work in American History.

Gillian plans to attend Elon University in Greensboro, NC as a College Fellow in History and Public Policy. Her love of history was seen at an early age in kindergarten when she colored a map of the United States, and her love of history grew in her quest to discover how events and people shape history. Gillian was also a member of the We the People team, which won the State competition and went on to compete in the National competition in Washington, D.C.

Two other awards were given to Gillian at the Senior Awards: Honor Key Award for Scholarship, Loyalty, and Achievement; and the Trumbull Community Service Awards for 100 hours of community service.

In presenting the DAR Certificate for Outstanding Work in American History, SRH-MS Chapter Regent King congratulated Gillian on her achievements and is thankful that Gillian and the others in her senior class represent our country’s future leaders.

The DAR promotes American history throughout the year and encourages everyone to be more aware of their heritage. The SRH-MS Chapter American History Committee is active in several area high schools to identify those high school seniors who excel in American History and are awarded the DAR certificate and bronze medal.

Learn more at sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.