Artwork on display at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery

By Julie Miller on June 5, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The paintings of John Barnoski are now on display at the Trumbull Town Hall Gallery until Friday, June 22. Barnoski has designed and built his home, along with its massive fieldstone walls. He took up chainsaw wood carving and was recognized for his skill at county fairs and by Birds and Blooms magazine. He became a stained-glass artist creating lamps, skylights, windows and decorative hangings. His greatest passion has been oil painting. He has never sold any of his work but prefers to give his paintings to friends and family. Although health issues at age 90 restrict his ability to create artwork of the caliber it once was, John intends to keep painting and being creative throughout the remainder of his life.

