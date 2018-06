State Reps. David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) will be hosting a legislative review on Thursday, June 7, at Old Towne Restaurant, 60 Quality St., from 6:30-8 p.m.

The Trumbull legislative trio wants to know what is on the minds of town residents when it comes to important state issues affecting them.

The event is open to the public and invited for some pizza and discussion.