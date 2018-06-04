Half Marathon’s date switch benefits runners

Trumbull residents laced up their running shoes and completed Sunday’s Faxon Law Group Fairfield Half Marathon, which was moved from late June to the first Sunday of the month, and with an earlier start time of 8 a.m.

Mother Nature cooperated with cooler conditions, and temperatures in the high 50s, but the new schedule also made things a bit challenging for some of the participants.

“I think weather-wise it’s better,” said Trumbull’s top finisher Shane Romanchick, who has run the race four times and, in his most recent effort was 51st among 1,980 finishers.

Romanchick completed the course, beginning and ending at Jennings Beach, in a time of 1:30.54, and was fifth in the male 20-24 age group.

Romanchick, a runner at Regis College in Weston, Mass., is only a few weeks removed from his spring season — one in which his team won its conference championship.

“I think it’s mentally more of a challenge,” Romanchick said of having less time off between competition season and the half marathon.

“It makes it more fun,” Romanchick added, because there is less self-imposed pressure to improve on half marathon time with less designated training for this particular run.

The course itself is something Romanchick enjoys regardless of his training process and preparation level.

“I love it. I think it’s the perfect amount of hills and flat, and it’s a nice area,” he said.

His sister, Kate Romanchick, a runner at the University of Connecticut, also finished her collegiate season three weeks ago, and ran the race without as much prep time is she has in the past.

“I was in shape for the season,” said Kate Romanchick, adding that she has not been running long distances. “This is the longest I’ve run in a year.”

Kate Romanchick said her college coach instructed her, following the season, to not run for a week, then gradually build up mileage for a week before running every day.

Despite all of this, she managed to cut about 10 minutes off last year’s half marathon time to place 155th overall and win the female 1-19 age group in a time of 1:39.02.

She also enjoys the scenic course.

“I like it a lot. I feel like every time there’s (an uphill) there’s a downhill, so it evens out,” she said. “The cooler weather (a good 20 to 30 degrees less than it is most years) made it easier to be calm and not feel like I was going to pass out.”

She added that community support, with water stations and live music, helps motivate the runners.

Among those performers was the Fairfield Gaelic Pipe Band. Bagpiper Aidan Halpin’s mom, Shannon Halpin of Trumbull, ran the course.

“It was awesome to run and have him playing,” Shannon Halpin said. “It was a really nice change to be cool this year, and there were a lot of great volunteers.”

Trumbull’s Greg Vetter was 185th in a time of 1:40.19. Owen Polzello came in 188th in 1:40.14.

Zachary Teixeira was 246th in 1:42.27 and Heidi Langan placed 267th in 1:43.09.

Benjamin Johnson and Joanne Johnson were 373rd and 374th in 1:46.45 and 1:46.46.

Other Trumbull runners among the top 500 included Rich Glenn, Vincent Framularo, Paul Delco, Jelena Brown, Del Toreno and Chad Helminger.

Also finishing the 13.1 mile course in under two hours were: 537th Margaret Walsh 1:51:30, 611th Jessica Stone 1:53:16, 682nd Frank Loh 1:54:55, 833rd Lindsey Gilson 1:58:30 and 885th Marissa Fasoli 1:59:59.

Kemal Birhann Dare, of New York, won the race in a net time of 1:06.24, beating out last year’s winner, Everett Hackett of Hartford, who finished in 1:06.37. The top female was Harwinton’s Anna Shields, who was 12th overall in 1:24.16.