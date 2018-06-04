Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Trumbull’s Samantha Markland sixth at Senior Showcase

By Trumbull Times on June 4, 2018

Connecticut Senior Showcase team members (front row) were: Bri Laggis, Foran, and Sarah Rodia, Shelton; (second row) Milayla Dumas, New Milford; Anna Ciriello Norwich Free Academy; Samantha Markland, Trumbull; and Jessica Dolcimascolo, Joel Barlow; (third row) Erin Naclerio, Daniel Hand; Isabelle Messina, Pomperaug; Emma Delia, Newtown; and Natalie Smerling, Trumbull; (fourth row) Eric Fulgum, Norwich Free Academy; Celina Huber, Trumbull; Kelly Smith, Daniel Hand; Kim Longobucco, Shelton; Kyra Umbreit, Foran; and Bethany Mihaly, New Milford.

Connecticut placed second at the National High School Gymnastics Association Senior Showcase held in Ft. Myers Beach (Fla.) on May 18-19.

The CT High School Coaches Association Gymnastics Committee selected the senior gymnasts to compete with other outstanding gymnasts from around the country.

New Jersey was first with 151.75, followed by Connecticut 146.425, Massachusetts 141.025 and Illinois 139.375.

Bri Laggis, Foran, and Jacie Van De Zilver, New Jersey, were the 2018 recipients of the NHSGA scholarships.

Individual results: Samantha Markland, Trumbull: 6th vault 9.15; bars 9.125; all around 14th 35.575; Sara Rodia, Shelton: 11th vault 8.9; Jessica Dolcimascolo, Joel Barlow: 12th  tie vault 8.825; beam 11th tie 8.825; all around 13th 35.85; Erin Naclerio, Daniel Hand: 15th vault 8.65; beam 13th 8.8; all around 11th 36.0; Emma Delia, Newtown: 6th bars 9.375; beam 9th 9.025; all around 7th 36.975; Bri Laggis, Foran: beam 4th tie 9.25; floor 3rd tie 9.525, and Mikayla Dumas, New Milford: beam 14th tie 8.55.

Complete results are available at nhsga.net.

