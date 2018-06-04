Gymnastics: Trumbull’s Samantha Markland sixth at Senior Showcase

Connecticut placed second at the National High School Gymnastics Association Senior Showcase held in Ft. Myers Beach (Fla.) on May 18-19.

The CT High School Coaches Association Gymnastics Committee selected the senior gymnasts to compete with other outstanding gymnasts from around the country.

New Jersey was first with 151.75, followed by Connecticut 146.425, Massachusetts 141.025 and Illinois 139.375.

Bri Laggis, Foran, and Jacie Van De Zilver, New Jersey, were the 2018 recipients of the NHSGA scholarships.

Individual results: Samantha Markland, Trumbull: 6th vault 9.15; bars 9.125; all around 14th 35.575; Sara Rodia, Shelton: 11th vault 8.9; Jessica Dolcimascolo, Joel Barlow: 12th tie vault 8.825; beam 11th tie 8.825; all around 13th 35.85; Erin Naclerio, Daniel Hand: 15th vault 8.65; beam 13th 8.8; all around 11th 36.0; Emma Delia, Newtown: 6th bars 9.375; beam 9th 9.025; all around 7th 36.975; Bri Laggis, Foran: beam 4th tie 9.25; floor 3rd tie 9.525, and Mikayla Dumas, New Milford: beam 14th tie 8.55.

Complete results are available at nhsga.net.