Matt Ferraro from Trumbull took 22nd overall and was third in his age group at Sunday’s Fairfield Half Marathon.

Trumbull’s Kate Romanchick was a top female contender in the woman’s field finishing in 1:38, which was good enough for first in her age group.

Shane Romanchick had a time of 1:30 to place fifth in is age group.

Close to 3,000 runners competed on the 13 .1 course starting and finishing at Jennings Beach.