Obituary: Mary E. Wheatley, 96, formerly of Nichols

Mary Elizabeth Wheatley, 96, of Mashpee, formerly of Nichols, CT, passed away peacefully at Heritage at Falmouth Assisted Living on June 2, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late David Wheatley to whom she was married for 64 years.

Mary graduated from Bridgeport Hospital in Connecticut as a registered nurse in 1943. She also was a teacher in the nursing program until moving to private practice. She received her Bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Connecticut State College and began her career as a teacher in Connecticut public schools in 1958. She later completed her Master’s Degree. At her time of retirement she was teaching biology at Trumbull High School in Connecticut. She was active in Girl Scouts throughout her life, including president of the Housatonic Girl Scout Council.

Mary and her husband moved to their retirement home in 1982. Following her retirement she and her husband joined the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, active in local flotilla and division activities. She served as the Information Services Officer for the First District, including all of New England, and was recognized with two Auxiliary Commendation Awards by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Mary enjoyed many handcrafts including knitting, embroidery, and rug hooking. She sewed clothing for herself and her daughters and created hand-knit sweaters for family members. She was a member of Bayberry Quilters of Cape Cod where she quilted gifts for family and friends including annual Christmas ornaments. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church.

Mary is survived by her daughters Priscilla M. Wheatley of Gorham, ME, and Nancy J. Wheatley of Nantucket.

A visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151) Mashpee, on Wednesday June 6, 2018 from 4PM to 6:30PM. A funeral service honoring her life and her service with the Coast Guard Auxiliary will follow at 6:30PM. Burial will be held at Nichols Farm Burial Ground in Connecticut on Thursday June 7, 2018.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance Association, 1005 North Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201, or to the charity of your choice. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.