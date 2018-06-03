Trumbull Times

Boys lacrosse: St. Joseph advances to Class S semifinals

By Trumbull Times on June 3, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jared Mallozzi scored three goals and had three assists against No. 1 seed St. Paul.

St. Joseph’s boys lacrosse team knocked off top-seeded St. Paul of Bristol, 11-1, in the Class S quarterfinal round on Saturday.

Coach Brendan Talbot’s Cadets (11-5), seeded ninth, will play fourth-seeded Granby Memorial (15-3) in the semifinals on Wednesday at a a site to be determined.

St. Joseph took a 2-0 lead after one period, led 6-0 at the half and 9-1 after three.

Harry Yoguez had three goals with one assist.

Declan McGinley scored a pair of goals and had two assists.

Jack Carpenter, Matt Labash and Preston Kral each scored a goal.

Ryan Daly had an assist.

Nick Macisco was 9-for-15 on faceoffs.

Kyle Burbank made 15 saves.

