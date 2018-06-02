Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club golf update

The Tashua Knolls Senior’s Men’s Club Member-Member Alternate Shot Golf Tournament on May 30 was held on a dry day at the Tashua Knolls Golf course.
James Misencik/Richard Freeman placed first with a Net Score of 58.5.
In second place were Gene Scaperotta/Kenneth Halaby at 62.
In third place were Tom Kascak/Jack Brennan at 64.
Fourth place went to Carl Bluestein/Sam Cicalo at 66.5.
In fifth place were Hank Giannini/Frank Saccone at 66.5.
The sixth place finishers were Phil Caliendo/Robert Mongillo at 66.5, followed by William Holden/Jack Janik at 66.5.