Seniors may apply for interest free loans for affordable housing

The Senior Housing Assistance Fund — SHAF provides interest free loans to eligible people who are 60-plus or disabled adults for the purpose of obtaining and/or remaining in safe, affordable housing.

The funds can be utilized for security and utility deposits, moving expenses, furnaces, roof repairs and renovations. The borrower determines the repayment schedule.

The Fund was established by the Fairfield County Community Foundation and is managed by the Southwestern CT Agency on Aging — SWCAA in Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Greenwich, Monroe, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stratford, Trumbull, Weston, Westport, and Wilton.

Nancy Lombard at the SWCAA at 203-814-3671 can assist you with additional information and application assistance.