Outstanding piano students from across the state recently performed at the Neighborhood Music School in New Haven on Saturday, May 5, as winners of the 41

st

annual Renée B. Fisher Competition for Young Pianists. The 2018 Fisher Competition marks a 41-year tradition of nurturing young pianists who live or study in Connecticut. Performances on May 5 featured elementary/middle school third prize winner Catherine Xie. The judges selected winners will receive monetary prizes in addition to the opportunity to perform. Fifth from left is third prize winner Catherine Xie who won in the elementary division.