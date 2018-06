Campus News

Charter Oak State College announced that Elizabeth Constante was one of eight recipients of the College’s annual Community College Transfer Scholarship. Constante holds an A.S. in Business Administration Marketing from Housatonic Community College and will study Business Administration.

Dean’s list

Northeastern University — Ryan McEniry, majoring in Music; Melissa Giblin, majoring in Health Science; James Allen, majoring in Computer Engr/Computer Science; John Labella, majoring in Biology; Anthony Ramadei, majoring in Biology; Madeline Cohen, majoring in Psychology

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Kyle Foster, class of 2019, majoring in Aerospace Engineering; Yuying Ma, class of 2021, majoring in Civil Engineering; Matthew Freed, class of 2019, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Degree earned

Marist College — Jennifer Galiani, Master of Arts degree in Educational Psychology-Childhood Studies; Owen Polzello, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration; Robert Wheeler, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration

Miami University — Kevin Sullivan, Bachelor of Science in Business degree, majoring in Marketing

University of Vermont — Christopher McKinney, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science; Victoria Primavera, Bachelor of Science, Molecular Genetics

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Samuel Carley, Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry with distinction