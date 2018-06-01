Paper shredding fund-raising event Saturday rain or shine

The Parish of Saint Catherine of Siena is hosting a paper shredding fund-raising event on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m.-noon, rain or shine.

All kinds of paper and documents will be shredded while you wait by a professional shredding truck. No need to remove staples or paperclips. Individuals and businesses are most welcome.

The cost is $10 for one standard archive box, or $25 for three boxes. Payment can be made by cash or check, payable to St. Catherine of Siena.

For information, call 203-377-3133 or send an email to [email protected]

Destroying your confidential documents helps to protect you and your customers from theft and identity fraud. Take advantage of the convenience and security of having your sensitive household and business records destroyed by a professional service. Sponsored by Catholic Way Investments, LLC, catholicwayinvestments.com.