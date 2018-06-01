UPDATED — Police nab four suspects in attempted carjacking, burglary

Police from Trumbull, Bridgeport and Stratford helped track down and arrest four suspects in a vehicle burglary and attempted carjacking in Shelton Thursday.

According to Shelton police, at about 9 p.m. a woman and her 13-year-old daughter were parked in the Community Center parking lot on Huntington Street in Shelton. The woman got out of her vehicle to mail a letter and a green Subaru approached her. A male got out of the Subaru and demanded the woman’s keys and pushed her to the ground. As the woman fell to the ground, her daughter began to scream and the man retreated to the Subaru and fled the scene.

A short time later the Shelton police received a report of a vehicle burglary on Fern Drive with a green Subaru fleeing the scene. The Subaru had been reported stolen out of Bridgeport. Shelton police alerted the surrounding towns regarding the incident.

A Trumbull K-9 officer spotted the Subaru traveling south at high speed on Booth Hill Road. The Subaru turned onto Unity Road, then struck several curbs and crashed near the intersection with White Plains Road. The Subaru came to rest in a parking lot. The four suspects fled on foot, but one was immediately caught by the Trumbull K-9 officer.

Shelton, Trumbull, Stratford and Bridgeport police canvassed the area for the three fleeing suspects, who were located and taken into custody a short time later.

The four suspects are Antone Grant-Chalmers, 18, of Stratford; two juveniles, age 16 and 17, from Stratford; and one 16-year-old from Bridgeport. They were charged with second-degree robbery aided by another, carjacking, third-degree assault, criminal attempted third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree larceny, attempted third-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief.

Grant-Chalmers was held on $25,000 bond with a court date June 1. The three juveniles were issued juvenile summonses and released to their parents.